York men accused of making drug in apartment near daycare

YORK – Two York men, Yates Oneil and Randall Phillips, are accused of manufacturing a chemically-based drug in their apartment, which is located near a daycare, in York.

According to court documents, the York Police Department served a search warrant at their apartment as part of an ongoing investigation.

While in the apartment, Oneil allegedly told them “they created a black liquid, found in the search, by blending together plants they found in the woods and different chemicals and they were processing marijuana in an effort to cultivate a concentrated THC that could be ingested into the human body.”

The police found a bucket of marijuana stalks, stems and buds. They also found a nearly-full five-gallon bucket containing the aforementioned black liquid. They also found several other glass vessels, appearing to contain the same black liquid, in the kitchen’s freezer, cupboard and in a freezer in the closet of Phillips’ bedroom.

The police department asked to assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol’s Clandestine Lab Team, which came to the scene to assist in processing. Those team members determined that the black liquid appeared to be “an intermediate step in the production of producing the hallucinogenic, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), a schedule I controlled substance.”

They also allegedly found, in the bedroom freezer, four glass dishes containing yellow and yellow-green liquid that showed signs of crystal growth, which the NSP team determined was a “subsequent step in the production of DMT.”

They also allegedly found in the close three vials containing different shades of a yellow powdery substance that field-tested positive for DMT.

In another bedroom, they allegedly found debris that visually appeared to match debris found in one of the vials from the west bedroom, which field tested positive for DMT.

And they also found: glass dishes throughout the apartment containing residue that was determined by the team to be indicative of the final manufacturing steps in producing DMT, a baggie with residue that tested positive as methamphetamine, a blender containing plant material, two chemicals used to make DMT (sodium hydroxide and acetone) and more than one pound of marijuana.

This week, Phillips appeared for arraignment during which he pleaded not guilty to two counts of delivery of a controlled substance near a school or daycare, possession of more than one pound of marijuana, two counts of having no drug tax stamp and possession of a controlled substance.

A jury trial has been scheduled for late fall.