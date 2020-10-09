York mayoral, council candidate forum set for Monday

YORK – A forum featuring this year’s candidates for York City Council and Mayor of York will be held Monday, Oct. 12, in the theater at York High School.

This is being sponsored by the York News-Times and KOOL Radio.

The public will be welcome to attend in person – but there will also be other opportunities to watch and listen to the candidates speak, as well as read about their comments.

The candidates will, in person, share their views and ideas with the community.

The forum will start at 7 p.m., Monday evening, and be broadcast live on KOOL Radio, 105.3 FM. Gene Curtis from the radio and Carrie Colburn from the newspaper will co-moderate the event.

The forum will also be made available for live viewing via a Zoom webinar format (no comments or chat feature from viewers will be enabled – viewing only). The Zoom ID is 865 7648 6987.

The forum will also be recorded and the video published on YorkNewsTimes.com for viewing following the event.

Then, a series of articles will be published in the York News-Times highlighting comments from all the candidates.