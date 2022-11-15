 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
York man who ran from deputies to be re-sentenced

Courthouse Addition Sheriff stock

YORK – Earlier this year, in York County District Court, Chad Hoffman, 40, of York, was sentenced to probation in a case involving operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving during revocation/impoundment and willful reckless driving.

But this week, he was back in court as he will be re-sentenced in December because he violated the terms of his probation.

The case began with Hoffman being accused of fleeing from York County Sheriff’s deputies as they were initiating a traffic stop on Highway 34, in the vicinity of Road Q, according to court documents.

It was noted during earlier court proceedings by the prosecution that this crime was “dangerous, it put law enforcement officers and the community in danger. It was also committed while his driver’s license was revoked and he was serving a sanction on a probation violation.”

Hoffman pleaded guilty to all three charges, which includes a Class 4 felony.

For the conviction of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, Hoffman was sentenced to three years of probation. For the conviction of driving under revocation, his license was revoked for one year. For the conviction of willful reckless driving, his license was revoked for one year.

Now that it has been determined he violated his probation, he could be facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.



