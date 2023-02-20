YORK – Joseph Dalton, 40, of York, has entered into a plea agreement with the prosecution in a case involving the possession of a large amount of methamphetamine.

He appeared in York County District Court for arraignment. The charge was amended from possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, to attempted possession of a controlled substance, a Class 1 misdemeanor. Dalton pleaded guilty and sentencing was set for April 10.

According to court documents, the York Police Department received information there was methamphetamine use, by Dalton, in an apartment and children were possibly present in the home.

Officers went to the apartment where they were given consent to search. Court documents also indicate Dalton “without being prompted corroborated the entirety of the report the police department had received.”

During the search, officers found 5.2 grams of methamphetamine, one methamphetamine bong, two scales, numerous methamphetamine pipes and pipe parts. One of the residents said the items were stored in an unsecure container in an unsecure closet directly above children’s toys and the location of the items would be in direct open access to the children when they were in the home, according to court documents. The officers’ affidavit says the meth bong was found in a kitchen cupboard in a common area.

Court documents also indicate Dalton took officers to another apartment and provided officers with five methamphetamine pipes and 3.1 grams of methamphetamine.