YORK – Thomas M. Elliott, 47, of York has taken a plea agreement in a case involving the possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia.

The case began when a search warrant was served at a York apartment by the York Police Department.

The arrest affidavit indicates officers found small plastic bottles containing methamphetamine residue, drug pipes containing methamphetamine, a sandwich bag containing marijuana, multiple marijuana pipes, a digital scale and other items of paraphernalia.

The officers also found a switchblade-style knife with a wavy blade near the foot of Elliott’s bed. Because Elliott is a convicted felon, he is prohibited from having that type of a knife. However, no charges have been filed against Elliott regarding his possession of the knife.

Officers then arrested Elliott at his place of employment.

Following his arraignment and subsequent not guilty plea, a jury trial was set for late April.

But this week, a plea agreement was reached and Elliott pleaded no contest to attempt of a Class 4 felony, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor. He is now facing a possible maximum sentence of one year in jail instead of two years in prison.

Sentencing has been set for April 24.