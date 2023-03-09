YORK – Thomas M. Elliott, 47, of York has taken a plea agreement in a case involving the possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia.
The case began when a search warrant was served at a York apartment by the York Police Department.
The arrest affidavit indicates officers found small plastic bottles containing methamphetamine residue, drug pipes containing methamphetamine, a sandwich bag containing marijuana, multiple marijuana pipes, a digital scale and other items of paraphernalia.
The officers also found a switchblade-style knife with a wavy blade near the foot of Elliott’s bed. Because Elliott is a convicted felon, he is prohibited from having that type of a knife. However, no charges have been filed against Elliott regarding his possession of the knife.
Officers then arrested Elliott at his place of employment.
Following his arraignment and subsequent not guilty plea, a jury trial was set for late April.
But this week, a plea agreement was reached and Elliott pleaded no contest to attempt of a Class 4 felony, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor. He is now facing a possible maximum sentence of one year in jail instead of two years in prison.
Sentencing has been set for April 24.