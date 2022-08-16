York man takes plea deal in case of resisting arrest with deadly weapon

YORK – David L. Anderson, 35, who is listed in court documents as a transient living in York, has taken a plea agreement in a case where he was charged with six felonies including attempt of a Class 1 felony, resisting arrest using a deadly weapon, assault of an officer and making terroristic threats.

Officers with the York Police Department were dispatched to a hotel in York on the report of a man causing a disturbance and management needing assistance in having him removed from the property.

When the officers arrived, according to court documents, they saw damage in a hallway common area.

The officers went to the room where Anderson was staying and he made numerous threats against one of the officers, while balling up his fists and lunging toward the officer.

Officers told Anderson he had to leave the property, but he refused and was told to leave multiple more times. Officers also offered to help him gather his things, but he continued to refuse.

According to court documents, an officer took Anderson by the arm upon which Anderson swung his arm backwards toward the officer, striking him. He also attempted to take the officer’s baton.

“Anderson then reached for and grabbed my holstered sidearm, a Glock 45 loaded firearm,” the officer says in the affidavit filed with the court. “I pushed Anderson’s hand away and advised him he was under arrest.”

As they arrested him, Anderson fought against them.

After he was handcuffed, they began to escort him up a flight of stairs, in order to leave, but during that time “Anderson attempted to fall down the stairs several times. He did not fall down the stairs, however, as officers blocked this from happening. He refused to get up and walk, forcing officers to have to hold him up so he would walk up the stairs. At the top of the stairs, they discussed his behavior and he eventually walked down the outside stairs and across the parking lot to the police cruiser.”

He was taken York General Hospital to be medically cleared and then to the York County Jail.

He was initially charged with the following: two counts of attempt of a Class 1 felony, both Class 2A felonies; resisting arrest, using a deadly weapon, a Class 3A felony; two counts of terroristic threats, both Class 3A felonies; and assault of an officer, a Class 3A felony.

This past week, the charges were amended to one count of resisting arrest using a deadly weapon, third degree assault and criminal mischief. He pleaded no contest to these charges.

The other counts were dismissed.

Sentencing has been set for Oct. 24.