YORK – Tyrannosaurus Rex Gold of York filed a lawsuit in small claims court, asking for $3,900 in damages because a York Police officer allegedly yelled at him.

This week, however, the case was dismissed.

Rex Gold, who was representing himself in the matter, alleged an officer called him names “as loud as he could repetitively.” The complaint filed by Rex Gold was included in court documents.

In his filings with the court, he did not state how the damage request amount was calculated.

The case was transferred to the regular docket of the county court.

Rex Gold was directly suing the police department and did not first file a tort claim with the city.

Charles Campbell, the city’s attorney, filed a motion to have the case dismissed because a tort claim was not filed with the city as an institution, which is required before any such suit can be filed with the courts. Campbell argued the court lacks jurisdiction in this matter.

A court hearing was held on the matter this week, in York County Court.

Judge Lynelle D Homolka granted the motion to dismiss, stating that Rex Gold failed to comply with the Nebraska Political Subdivision Tort Claims Act. The court costs were assigned to the plaintiff, Rex Gold.