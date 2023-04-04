YORK – Tyrannosaurus Rex Gold of York has filed a lawsuit in small claims court, asking for $3,900 in damages because a York Police officer allegedly yelled at him.

Rex Gold, who is representing himself in the matter, alleges an officer called him names “as loud as he could repetitively.” The complaint filed by Rex Gold was included in court documents.

In his filings with the court, he does not state how the damage request amount was calculated.

The case was transferred to the regular docket of the county court.

Rex Gold is directly suing the police department and did not first file a tort claim with the city.

Charles Campbell, the city’s attorney, has filed a motion to have the case dismissed because a tort claim was not filed with the city as an institution, which is required before any such suit can be filed with the courts. Campbell argued the court lacks jurisdiction in this matter.

A court hearing was held on the matter this week, in York County Court.