York man sentenced to probation for what began as 17 felonies

YORK – Jonathan Thornton, 45, of York and formerly of Louisiana, has been sentenced in a case that initially began with 17 felonies related to the possession of illegal firearms and controlled substances.

The York Police Department was called to a campground location at the York interchange upon the report of a disturbance.

In talking with a woman involved in the disturbance, the police were given information that Thornton is a convicted felon from Louisiana who is living at the campground. They were told he was in possession of illegal firearms.

Because he is a convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing any firearm.

A search warrant was issued for the camper where Thornton was staying.

According to court documents, local law enforcement found a Dremel and accessories believed to be used in the manufacturing of firearms, a Scorpio tactical back with Glock magazines, two Ruger BX-025 magazines, two Butler Creek 25-22 magazines, a single stack handgun jig and tools to manufacture a handgun frame, a Ruger 10-22 trigger group, a handgun slide, a Magpul comb riser kit, a bolt carrier for a 10-22 and miscellaneous gun parts. They also allegedly found 8,325 rounds of 22 long rifle ammunition; 1,136 rounds of .223/5.56 ammunition, two single stack Glock frames; five Ruger 10-22 10 round magazines; one Bowie knife with a blade longer than 3.5 inches; 14 AR-15 30-round magazines; a loaded 10-22 magazine; eight loaded Smith and Wesson Bodyguard magazines; a homemade suppressor with baffles that contained burned powder and carbon buildup indicative of it being used on a firearm; a Kydex conceal carry holster; a Smith and Wesson Bodyguard .350; 453 rounds of 9mm ammunition; 350 rounds of .350 ammunition; a Sporter barrel; a 10-22 stock; three loaded magazines for a single stack Glock; a Kydex holster; a Vaultech safe; a homemade no-serial 9mm “Ghost Gun” handgun; a Bersa .380 handgun; a Pelican Vault gun case; a loaded 10-22 with aftermarket components; and a Battle Arms AR-15 with aftermarket components.

The officers also found, according to the affidavit filed with the court, concentrated THC and paraphernalia, six hallucinogenic mushrooms weighing approximately eight grams, raw marijuana and paraphernalia, a digital scale, a knife and marijuana seeds that were individually packaged with genetic information which they say were indicative of intent to produce.

Thornton was initially charged with five counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, Class 1D felonies, which carry a possible maximum sentence of 3-50 years in prison; one count of using a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class 2 felony, which carry a possible maximum sentence of 1-50 years in prison; four counts of possession of a firearm while committing a felony, Class 2 felonies; two counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, Class 2 felonies; two counts of possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, Class 2 felonies; delivery of an exceptionally hazardous drug, a Class 2 felony; and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Class 4 felonies, which carry a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison.

As part of a plea agreement all the charges were dismissed except two counts of attempted possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

This week, Thornton was sentenced to three years of traditional probation. He was also sentenced to 87 days in the county jail, but those are all future terms and can be waived by the court if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.