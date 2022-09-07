York man sentenced to probation for child abuse

YORK – Anthony Wireman, 33, of York (whose address is now listed as Norfolk in court documents), has been sentenced to probation in a case involving child abuse and assault.

He was sentenced this past week in York County District Court.

Earlier, Wireman pleaded not guilty to four counts of committing child abuse, all Class 3A felonies; attempt of a Class 3 felony, a Class 4 felony; domestic assault causing bodily injury, a Class 1 misdemeanor. Later, those were amended to four child abuse misdemeanors, attempt of a Class 4 felony and domestic assault. The amendments were part of a plea agreement and Wireman pleaded no contest to the new charges, which were all misdemeanors.

According to the affidavit in support of his arrest, the York Police Department and the Department of Health and Human Services investigated a report of possible child abuse. During that investigation, a woman claimed that Wireman strangled her and pushed her up against a wall after she requested he give her a ride for a court-mandated drug test.

The investigating officer says four young children were present during the assault.

Court documents indicate Wireman said he acted in self-defense and did not strangle her.

He was initially facing up to three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision for the Class 3A felonies. The Class 4 felony carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison and the misdemeanor carries a possible maximum sentence of one year in jail.

Wireman was sentenced to three years probation and 36 days in jail. However, the jail time is scheduled for well into the future and those days can be waived by the court if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.