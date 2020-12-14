York man sentenced to jail after resisting arrest and making threats

YORK – Christopher Claypole, 43, has been sentenced to jail for criminal mischief, resisting arrest and trespassing after a situation at York General Hospital in October.
According to court documents, York Police officers were called to the emergency room at the local hospital on the report that a patient – Claypole – was being assaultive toward hospital staff.
Upon arrival, the officers were told that Claypole was being disruptive and needed to be removed and taken to jail. Officers also say him “being loud and confrontational with hospital security staff. The security officer asked him to cooperate several times but Claypole wanted to walk through the hospital. He was told that he could not. Claypole left the hospital and came in and would go into his room and then come out and confront hospital staff and officers on the scene. Claypole stated that he did not want to receive treatment and he was told by security to leave. Claypole was told repeatedly that if he did not want to return to his room for treatment, he needed to leave the facility. Officers reiterated this to Claypole and he continued to be verbally aggressive and noncompliant with officers and hospital staff.”
Support Local Journalism
When Claypole was told he was under arrest, the police officer attempted to turn him around to place him in handcuffs, “and he pulled away and tried to get away. It took three law enforcement officers and the security officer to stop Claypole and place him into handcuffs. Claypole was trying to pull away and get away from officers the entire time. After being arrested, Claypole had to be forcibly led to a York Police patrol car as he refused to walk there and once in the car refused to sit in the car and officers had to forcibly try and get him into the vehicle before he finally complied.”
The affidavit filed with the court says, “throughout the entire contact at the hospital, while driving to the jail and at the jail, Claypole continued to be verbally agreesive and make vague threats that he wanted to fight officers and implied that he would attack officers on several occasions. At the jail, Claypole continued to be resistive to jail staff as they tried to book him in. While being booked in, and while (the officer) was standing within three feet of Claypole, he turned (to the officer) and sqaid he was going to kick him and knock him down. This was following several other vague threats of noncompliance and insults thrown at correctional staff and law enforcement officers.”
It was also noted that after his arrest, hospital staff informed officers that Claypole had burned a hole in a hospital-owned pillow that was in his hospital room.
Claypole was sentenced to 90 days in jail with credit for 46 days already served.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!