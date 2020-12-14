York man sentenced to jail after resisting arrest and making threats

YORK – Christopher Claypole, 43, has been sentenced to jail for criminal mischief, resisting arrest and trespassing after a situation at York General Hospital in October.

According to court documents, York Police officers were called to the emergency room at the local hospital on the report that a patient – Claypole – was being assaultive toward hospital staff.

Upon arrival, the officers were told that Claypole was being disruptive and needed to be removed and taken to jail. Officers also say him “being loud and confrontational with hospital security staff. The security officer asked him to cooperate several times but Claypole wanted to walk through the hospital. He was told that he could not. Claypole left the hospital and came in and would go into his room and then come out and confront hospital staff and officers on the scene. Claypole stated that he did not want to receive treatment and he was told by security to leave. Claypole was told repeatedly that if he did not want to return to his room for treatment, he needed to leave the facility. Officers reiterated this to Claypole and he continued to be verbally aggressive and noncompliant with officers and hospital staff.”

