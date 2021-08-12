York man sentenced to 94 months in federal prison

OMAHA – Ethan M. Vesely, 24, of York, has been sentenced in federal court in Omaha to 94 months in federal prison after having pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

United States District Court Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Vesly. The sentence includes that after completing his term of imprisonment, Vesly will be required to serve a four-year term of supervised release as there is no parole in the federal system.

On April 22, 2019, a Merrick County Deputy Sheriff made a traffic stop after observing a vehicle traveling in Merrick County with a headlight out. The driver was identified as Vesely who appeared overly nervous. The deputy noticed several indicators during the stop that made him suspect Vesely was involved in criminal activity. Vesely denied consent when asked for permission to search his car.

A drug detecting canine was called to the scene and alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from within the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 46 grams of actual methamphetamine in the center console along with a drug scale and other drug paraphernalia.

This case was investigated by the Merrick County Sheriff’s Department.