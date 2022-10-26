York man sentenced in multi-DUI case

YORK – Hodi Al Jabiri, 53, of York, was initially charged with fourth offense driving under the influence, as well as second offense driving during revocation and refusal to submit to testing. The DUI charge has been enhanced to a Class 2A felony because he refused to submit to testing and allegedly had a blood alcohol level higher than .15.

But those charges were later amended to one count of third offense driving under the influence with .15+ or refusal, which is a Class 3A felony, and he was sentenced this past week.

According to court documents, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were assisting the York Police Department with directing traffic in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Fifth Street when they saw Al Jabiri pull up to the intersection. The trooper was aware Al Jabiri had a revoked license.

A traffic stop was initiated and troopers said in their affidavit it took Al Jabiri some time to stop his vehicle.

When the trooper made contact with Al Jabiri, he says in his affidavit he saw alcoholic beverage containers in the vehicle, on the passenger floor, and he could smell alcohol coming from the vehicle and Al Jibiri’s person. The trooper asked Al Jabiri to exit the vehicle and he allegedly stumbled and leaned against the vehicle while walking.

The trooper says Al Jabiri failed a field sobriety test and he blew a .262 during a breath test.

Troopers said Al Jabiri refused to a test when he was at the jail.

This week, Al Jabiri was fined $1,000, sentenced to three years of traditional probation, sentenced to 90 days in jail but given 90 days of credit and his driver’s license was revoked for 15 years.