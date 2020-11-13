York man sentenced in meth-related case

YORK – James Lyon, 30, of York, has been sentenced to three years of probation for two felonies related to drugs and weapons.

Lyon’s sentencing was held this week in York County District Court.

According to court documents, the York County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at a residence in York and made contact with several people, including Lyon.

Deputies conducted the search and found the following: two bags of methamphetamine under a mattress in a room identified as Lyon’s; a homemade cutting instrument consisting of a rusted saw blade and plastic grip fastened together with electrical tape with the blade being just over nine inches with the capability of inflicting cutting, stabbing or tearing wounds, in Lyon’s bedroom; four bags of marijuana; six bags in his bedroom containing methamphetamine and marijuana; five glass pipes with methamphetamine residue on a window ledge in his room; and $600 in cash between the cushions of a couch in his bedroom – according to court documents.

Deputies said in their report that Lyon was arrested and they reviewed messages sent between Lyon and another individual that indicated plans for drug distribution.