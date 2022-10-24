York man sentenced in drugs, weapon case

YORK – Earlier, 13 charges against Charles Batterton, 54, of York, were dismissed in a case that initially involved allegations regarding drugs and a deadly weapon.

This past week, Batterton was sentenced in York County District Court.

The case began when officers with the York County Sheriff’s Department and the York Police Department served a search warrant at a property in the 3000 Block of South Lincoln Avenue.

Court documents indicate Batterton answered the door when they arrived.

During a protective sweep of the property, according to court documents, deputies found a bong with a glass methamphetamine pipe attached to it, on the nightstand next to the bed and the residue in the pipe tested positive as methamphetamine.

During a search of the basement, where Batterton was living, officers found a shotgun loaded with one shell and multiple prescription medication bottles with 25 tablets of Zolpidem, 17 tablets of Tramadol, three tablets of oxycodone Hydrochloride, one tablet of Pregabalin, 84 tablets of Tanitidine, 43 tablets of Clavulanate Potassium, 12 Nitroglycerin tablets and two Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride tablets. The prescriptions were written for four other people who did not live there. Officers said they also fund bags containing 1.8 grams of methamphetamine, nine bags of methamphetamine residue, two digital scales and an analog scale, more than 200 unused Ziploc bags, white residue scattered across each scale which tested positive as methamphetamine, 40 grams of marijuana in various bags, jars and containers, as well as various methamphetamine and marijuana smoking devices.

Initially Batterton was charged with possession of a firearm while committing a drug violation, a Class 1D felony; possession of a firearm while committing a felony, a Class 2 felony; possession of an exceptionally hazardous drug, a Class 2A felony; delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 3A felony; two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, both Class 2A felonies; four counts of having no drug tax stamp, Class 4 felonies; and four counts of possession of legend drugs, all Class 4 felonies.

Then, due to a plea agreement, Batterton pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. All the other charges against him were dismissed.

This week, he was sentenced to three years of traditional probation.

He was facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.