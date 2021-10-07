York man sentenced for sex offender registry non-compliance

YORK – Lloyd McKay Jr., 60, of York, was sentenced this week in a case where as a sex offender he was accused of failing to report/update his information with the York County Sheriff’s Department in order to be in compliance with sex offender registry laws.
According to York County Attorney John Lyons, his office and the York County Sheriff’s Department, along with assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol, have stepped up efforts to make sure all the sex offenders in the county are up-to-date on their information and not in violation with the terms of the state’s sex offender registry act.
In that effort, a deputy found that McKay was overdue coming in to the sheriff’s department, to check in.
“In the state of Nebraska, a convicted lifetime sex offender must check in every three months from their birthday and McKay was late in doing so. He also failed to register his new vehicle,” the deputy says in the affidavit filed with the court.
The sheriff deputy went to McKay’s home where he says McKay admitted to not updating his information.
Court documents indicate Lloyd was convicted for “forcefully raping his female next-door neighbor two times in Lake County, California.” The rest of the information cannot be published due to its graphic nature.
McKay was charged with violation of the state’s sex offender registry requirements, which is a Class 3A felony and carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision and/or a $10,000 fine.
McKay’s criminal history shows he was sent to prison for the 1982 rape in California, for eight years. And he was sent to prison for 3-5 years, in York County, in 2001, for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.
Initially, he was also accused of being a habitual criminal.
Eventually, he pleaded no contest to a Class 3A felony and the habitual criminal allegation was dismissed.
During this week’s York County District Court proceedings, McKay’s attorney, York County Public Defender David Michel said his client should receive probation. “Certainly, it is of great interest of the community that we know where our registrable sex offenders live and work, the cars they drive, etc. This original offense goes back some 40 years and since then he has had very limited criminal issues. He’s been employed here in York and his boss put up his bond because he thinks so highly of him. In the early 1990s, he was in a serious car accident and suffered a head injury. He has been disabled since with memory issues. His responsibility to register regularly is not diminished but he has a need for reminders in his daily life. I’ve reinforced with him that he must register as required.”
McKay said he has problems remembering things and will take measures to make sure he never forgets again.
“To your credit, you do have employment and you have had 14 years with no conviction,” Judge James Stecker said to McKay. “The court sees you have made efforts and you are fit for probation.”