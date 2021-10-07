York man sentenced for sex offender registry non-compliance

McKay’s criminal history shows he was sent to prison for the 1982 rape in California, for eight years. And he was sent to prison for 3-5 years, in York County, in 2001, for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.

During this week’s York County District Court proceedings, McKay’s attorney, York County Public Defender David Michel said his client should receive probation. “Certainly, it is of great interest of the community that we know where our registrable sex offenders live and work, the cars they drive, etc. This original offense goes back some 40 years and since then he has had very limited criminal issues. He’s been employed here in York and his boss put up his bond because he thinks so highly of him. In the early 1990s, he was in a serious car accident and suffered a head injury. He has been disabled since with memory issues. His responsibility to register regularly is not diminished but he has a need for reminders in his daily life. I’ve reinforced with him that he must register as required.”