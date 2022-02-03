York man sentenced for non-compliance with sex offender registry

YORK – Seth Miller, 24, of York, has been sentenced to three years of traditional probation for being non-compliant with the requirements of the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry.

Miller, whose address is currently listed on the registry as being a transient, was convicted of third degree sexual assault of a minor in York County, on June 21, 2018. As part of his sentence, he is required to register and update his required information for 15 years.

He was accused by local law enforcement of not reporting his current address or residency status, as required.

He was charged and is now convicted of a Class 3A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision.

As part of his three-year probation sentence, Miller was also sentenced to three 30-day stints in jail which can be waived if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.