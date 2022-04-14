York man sentenced for dealing meth near York Elementary School

YORK – Micah T. Ketcham, 26, of York has been sentenced in a case that began as three felonies, one of which was an accusation he was dealing methamphetamine and concentrated THC near an elementary school in York.

This case began when an officer with the York Police Department was on regular patrol and initiated a traffic stop because Ketcham was driving in the dark without his lights on. The officer said when he asked for Ketcham’s driver’s license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance, Ketcham said he could not produce those because he had recently been charged with DUI and had left his temporary license at home.

According to court documents, the officer was informed by dispatch that Ketcham had a revoked driver’s license. He was then arrested.

During an inventory search of the vehicle, officers found a THC “nectar collector,” two containers of concentrated THC and raw marijuana. Then a probable cause search was conducted and they found (according to court documents) six full glass containers of concentrated THC, 200 small containers commonly used by individuals who use/sell concentrated THC, a digital scale with

The officer said, in the affidavit filed with the court, “located within 700 feet of the traffic stop and 500 feet from Micah’s reported residence is the Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School, which is a Pre-K-eighth grade school that also has a playground which is frequented by children even when school is not in session.”

It was also noted that Ketcham has been charged three times with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in Lancaster County. The officer said at the time of Ketcham’s arrest, the first charge was amended to attempt of a Class 2A felony; for the second he was found guilty; and the third was still open.

He was initially charged with delivery of a controlled substance near a school, a Class 2 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony.

Due to a plea agreement, the charges were amended to attempt of a Class 2 felony, a Class 2A felony, and driving during revocation/impoundment, a Class 2 misdemeanor. Ketcham pleaded no contest to the remaining, amended charges.

He was facing a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

This week, he was sentenced in York County District Court to three years of probation.