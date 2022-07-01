York man sentenced for assault, resisting and disturbance

YORK – Bruce G. Dickerson, 50, of York earlier pleaded no contest to assault, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace and refusal to submit to testing. This week, he was sentenced in York County District Court.

Initially, he had been formally charged with 15 counts, six of which were felony terroristic threats. All the counts were dismissed but the remaining four due to a plea agreement.

According to court documents, deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a rural residence upon a report that Dickerson drove while intoxicated and wrecked his vehicle, and the report that Dickerson was threatening a number of individuals.

In the affidavit file with the court, deputies (upon arrival) saw Dickerson yelling and lunging at a man in a threatening manner.

The deputy who filed the affidavit said witnesses told him they saw Dickerson drive into the yard with a damaged vehicle. They also said he threatened a woman at the scene and they were scared for her safety as well as their own.

The affidavit says Dickerson was heard by a deputy telling someone on his cell phone that he was “going to come back to the house with a 9 mil when he gets out.”

The reporting deputy also said a corrections officer at the jail heard Dickerson say he was going to kill a woman.

For third degree assault and resisting arrest, Dickerson was sentenced to two years of traditional probation. For disturbing the peace, he was fined $500. And for the refusal conviction, he was sentenced to one 28-day and two 30-day stints in jail (in the future, which can be waived if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation) and his driver’s license was revoked 60 days.