 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, York News-Times is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Cornerstone Bank
top story

York man sentenced for assault, resisting and disturbance

  • 0
Courthouse Stock 3 yorknewstimesstock

YORK – Bruce G. Dickerson, 50, of York earlier pleaded no contest to assault, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace and refusal to submit to testing. This week, he was sentenced in York County District Court.

Initially, he had been formally charged with 15 counts, six of which were felony terroristic threats. All the counts were dismissed but the remaining four due to a plea agreement.

According to court documents, deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a rural residence upon a report that Dickerson drove while intoxicated and wrecked his vehicle, and the report that Dickerson was threatening a number of individuals.

In the affidavit file with the court, deputies (upon arrival) saw Dickerson yelling and lunging at a man in a threatening manner.

The deputy who filed the affidavit said witnesses told him they saw Dickerson drive into the yard with a damaged vehicle. They also said he threatened a woman at the scene and they were scared for her safety as well as their own.

People are also reading…

The affidavit says Dickerson was heard by a deputy telling someone on his cell phone that he was “going to come back to the house with a 9 mil when he gets out.”

The reporting deputy also said a corrections officer at the jail heard Dickerson say he was going to kill a woman.

For third degree assault and resisting arrest, Dickerson was sentenced to two years of traditional probation. For disturbing the peace, he was fined $500. And for the refusal conviction, he was sentenced to one 28-day and two 30-day stints in jail (in the future, which can be waived if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation) and his driver’s license was revoked 60 days.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Scottsbluff man charged with six felonies

Scottsbluff man charged with six felonies

Officers were dispatched to the home by a woman who said her estranged husband was threatening her with a firearm. She alleged he’d told her he was armed with knives and would fight with law enforcement.

Woman sentenced on drug charges

Woman sentenced on drug charges

YORK – Vanisha Jemison, 32, of Minneapolis, Minn., has been sentenced in a case involving felonies related to possession of controlled substan…

The first day of York University

The first day of York University

YORK – Today, Friday, July 1, 2022, has become a historical one as this is the first official day in the existence of York University.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! This is the moment a cobra vomits up a massive PVC pipe

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News