York man sent to prison for strangulation

YORK – This week in York County District Court, Travis Lowrey, 49, of York, was sentenced to prison for strangling and choking a woman outside a York residence until a neighbor ran across the street to help her.

The matter was investigated by the York Police Department.

According to the affidavit filed with the court, officers were called to a residence where they found a crying woman. The man who lived there said his son had witnessed Lowrey strangle and drag the woman across the porch of Lowrey’s nearby house.

The woman said Lowrey grabbed her by the hair and drug her backwards. Then he wrapped his arm around her neck and squeezed her throat which temporarily cut off her breathing and caused her pain.

The neighbor who witnessed the assault told officers he heard a woman yelling for help and ran to help her. As he did, Lowrey released the woman and went back inside his own house.

The neighbors helped the woman to their residence to keep her safe, court documents indicated, and they called the police.

Officers said the woman’s neck and throat were red and swollen and she had a large deep bruise covering almost the entirety of her bicep which she said came from Lowrey punching her two days earlier.

Officers could not locate Lowrey as he had run from the scene, but hours later they were dispatched back to his address as there were reports he was trying to break down the front door. Officers said in the affidavit Lowrey initially tried to run from them but they were able to place him under arrest.

The neighbor who had helped the woman earlier also reported Lowrey had assaulted him in the driveway, after returning home.

Officers further said in the arrest affidavit that upon arrival at the jail, “Lowrey became very aggressive,” continually yelling profanities at the officers. As they explained “no contact” orders with the victims, they said Lowrey said no-contact orders “hadn’t stopped him before.”

It was noted in court documents that Lowrey has had “numerous prior arrests and convictions for domestic assault, battery, domestic battery causing bodily harm and violating protection orders. At the time of his arrest he had three outstanding warrants for his arrest – two in Kansas and one in Iowa.” They also noted he’s been charged on 13 occasions for failure to appear; as well as the fact he was “unemployed, has no ties to the community and he informed law enforcement that he plans on leaving the state.”

This week, Judge James Stecker sentenced Lowrey to 16 months in prison and was given credit for 181 days already served. He was also ordered to 18 months of post-release supervision.