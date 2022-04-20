York man sent to prison for meth possession

YORK – Steven Hunsche, 64, of York has been sentenced to prison time for methamphetamine possession.

His sentencing was pronounced this past week in York County District Court by Judge James Stecker.

Hunsche was given one year of incarceration for one day of credit for time already served in the York County Jail.

Initially, Hunsche was also accused of being a habitual criminal. This was based on his criminal history which includes a sentence of 20 months to five years in 2003 for possession of a controlled substance in York County; as well as a sentence of 20-48 months in prison in 2007 for the same offense, also in York County.

The habitual criminal allegation was dropped as part of a plea agreement in which Hunsche pleaded no contest to the remaining charge.