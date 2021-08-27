York man sent to prison for meth possession

“He has a criminal history that continues,” Lyons said. “We don’t think he is an adequate candidate for probation. In recent days he has exhibited behavior contrary to his incarceration. If this court levies an order of probation, he will not comply. There is a case against him pending in county court and in Clay County and then there is this case. I don’t think probation will serve this defendant. He has a warrant in California. His history shows he is not capable of complying. We are asking that he be committed to the department of corrections.”

“He was joking with his girlfriend (regarding the alleged Clay County incident) and there is no evidence he acted upon it,” Fillman said. “As far as this case goes, he realizes he has hit rock bottom. He has made a lot of mistakes. He acknowledges he is an addict and he needs help. I think this bout in jail has made him think about his life. His parents were addicts, he started using at the age of eight. I think part of his motivation to rehabilitate now is that he has three young daughters who are in three separate foster homes. He wants to turn his life around. When he did treatment before, he stayed sober for seven months. He says he needs help and he will soon be sentenced in Clay County for attempted burglary. We send him to prison on this and it will be more problematic because we will have to transport him back and forth for other cases and with COVID cases increasing he could maybe transmit that to other places.”