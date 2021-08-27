York man sent to prison for meth possession

YORK – Dustin Petersen, 31, of York, has been sentenced to prison in a case involving possession of methamphetamine, which also originally involved possession of burglary tools.
He was sentenced this past week by Judge James Stecker
According to court documents, this case began when a deputy was on regular patrol during the middle of the night. The deputy saw a vehicle turn south onto Highway 81 – there were no license plates on the vehicle.
The deputy initiated a traffic stop and Petersen was identified as a passenger.
It was determined there was a warrant for his arrest in York County.
The deputy asked for consent to search the vehicle, which was denied. So the deputy called for the county’s canine unit to be brought to the scene.
According to the affidavit filed with the court, the drug dog, Justice, was deployed and indicated there were illegal narcotics inside the vehicle.
A search was conducted and deputies found a bag containing methamphetamine. They also found burglar tools, including bolt cutters, hammers, pry bars, gloves and metal files. It was noted that Petersen had a warrant for burglary out of York County and he had been charged with burglary in Sutton.
It was also noted that Petersen has past convictions for possession of stolen items.
A plea agreement resulted in the dismissal of the burglary tool charge, as well as the dismissal of a separate case in county court.
This week, Petersen’s attorney, Steven Fillman, said he filed for a continuance so his client could go into treatment.
“Do you still have pending charges in Clay County? What about being a fugitive from justice in California?” asked Judge Stecker.
York County Attorney John Lyons said yes, those situations still exist.
“And I want to mention that when he left county court here to go to Clay County for court, he set up a sexual encounter at the Clay County Courthouse in a bathroom,” Lyons told the court. “He is playing games with us, talking about wanting to go to treatment and all. I am asking we move to sentencing.”
“As far as a sexual rendezvous, I have no information about that, I wasn’t his attorney there,” Fillman said.
Judge Stecker said sentencing would proceed further.
“Also, there were recent incidents while he was in custody,” Lyons said. “I just received these reports moments ago. I’m inclined to offer this information as to what he’s done in the last three days.”
In the end, that information was not offered as evidence.
“He has a criminal history that continues,” Lyons said. “We don’t think he is an adequate candidate for probation. In recent days he has exhibited behavior contrary to his incarceration. If this court levies an order of probation, he will not comply. There is a case against him pending in county court and in Clay County and then there is this case. I don’t think probation will serve this defendant. He has a warrant in California. His history shows he is not capable of complying. We are asking that he be committed to the department of corrections.”
“He was joking with his girlfriend (regarding the alleged Clay County incident) and there is no evidence he acted upon it,” Fillman said. “As far as this case goes, he realizes he has hit rock bottom. He has made a lot of mistakes. He acknowledges he is an addict and he needs help. I think this bout in jail has made him think about his life. His parents were addicts, he started using at the age of eight. I think part of his motivation to rehabilitate now is that he has three young daughters who are in three separate foster homes. He wants to turn his life around. When he did treatment before, he stayed sober for seven months. He says he needs help and he will soon be sentenced in Clay County for attempted burglary. We send him to prison on this and it will be more problematic because we will have to transport him back and forth for other cases and with COVID cases increasing he could maybe transmit that to other places.”
“I have an amazing life and beautiful family out there,” Petersen told Judge Stecker. “I’m trying my best.”
“You are 31, you have no employment,” Judge Stecker said before reading a list of past and pending offenses which included possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, failure to appear, attempted burglary, theft, being a fugitive from justice, another theft and possession of an unauthorized financial device. “This case involved possession of methamphetamine and burglary tools. You are high risk to reoffend. You also were a no-show for your pre-sentence interview and a no-show for sentencing in Clay County. You have not led a law abiding life for a substantial amount of time. You may have a beautiful family, but as long as you continue with your criminal behavior and substance abuse, you will not be part of that family.”
Petersen was sentenced to one year in prison with credit for 122 days already served. When released from prison, he will have to serve 12 months of post-release supervision.