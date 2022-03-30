York man sent to prison for deadly weapon, possession convictions

YORK – Dustin L. Petersen, 32, of York, has been sentenced to prison for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a Class 3 felony; possession of burglar tools, a Class 4 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and false reporting, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

According to court documents, a York Police officer was on regular patrol when he initiated a traffic stop on Division Avenue due to a vehicle having no license plates.

In his affidavit, the officer said the driver could not produce a license or other paperwork and he said his name was Jacob Petersen.

The officer said Petersen was very nervous and said the vehicle belonged to someone else.

“He repeatedly reached around the vehicle, in the area of the glove box and the middle console, so I had him exit the vehicle until we could confirm it wasn’t stolen or involved in illicit activity. He said he didn’t have a driver’s license. When asked about weapons on his person, he said he may have a pocket knife and vise grips,” the officer’s affidavit says.

During a pat search, the officer found both those items, as well as a Crown Royal bag with two objects and two butane lighters.

Other officers and a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department joined the investigating officer at the scene and the deputy was able to identify the man as Dustin Petersen, not Jacob Petersen.

A county narcotics dog alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle.

At that same time, York County Communications ran the correct information on Dustin Petersen and informed officers he had an active warrant out of Clay County for attempt of a Class 2 felony and he has a history of burglary offenses.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found four butane lighters, two tool boxes including a socket set, two individual socket wrenches, a modified bolt/wire cutter with three extra handles to increase its cutting force, night vision binoculars, a pocket knife bearing a swastika with a five-inch blade, a flashlight, less than an ounce of marijuana, a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue and pool cues.

Because Petersen is a convicted felon, he is legally banned from possession of any weapons.

He eventually pleaded no contest to the four counts. For the first three counts, he was sentenced to one year in prison and for the fourth he was sentenced to a term of six months in prison. The sentences will be served concurrently and he was given credit for 62 days already served. He was also ordered to 24 months of post-release supervision.

He was sentenced in York County District Court this week, by Judge James Stecker.