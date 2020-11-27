York man sent to prison for attempted burglary

The officer said in his affidavit that he also could identify the other person and spoke with that person. That person said he and Wiese had gone to the house to purchase marijuana. The officer said the other person later told him that he “knew nothing about a burglary,” even though the police officer hadn’t told him he was investigating a burglary.

Later, officers served a search warrant at Wiese’s residence, according to court documents. The investigating officer says in his affidavit that they found “multiple Band-Aids and blood on the floor. There were drips of blood leading from the living room to the bedroom. There was a pool of dried blood at the futon couch next to the bed. Also next to the bed under the coffee table, we located a blood-soaked bandage wrap. We also located a yellow towel under the bed with blood residue as well.”

Later, a woman contacted the police, alleging Wiese had sent her messages about what he had taken from the residence and he admitted that he broke into that residence. She also told police that she saw an injury on Wiese’s right hand – and noted that it was severe enough to warrant having stitches. She also noted that another person had taken Wiese to Lincoln to “catch a bus.”