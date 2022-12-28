York man sent to jail for resisting and meth possession

YORK – Steven Hunsche, 65, of York, has been sent to jail for resisting arrest and possessing methamphetamine.

He was sentenced this week in York County District Court by Judge James Stecker.

Initially, Hunsche was charged with resisting arrest using a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, attempted assault on an officer, tampering with physical evidence, obstructing a peace officer and unlawful acts while being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Those were later amended as part of a plea agreement to resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance. For each count, he was sentenced to 120 days in the York County Jail.

He was also sentenced to 12 months of post-release supervision.

Hunsche was arrested by officers with the York Police Department after a situation at 10th Street and Platte Avenue in York.