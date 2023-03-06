YORK – David Burling, 53, of York, has been sentenced to jail in a case that involving the possession of methamphetamine, on his person, in a holster.

He was sentenced this past week in York County District Court.

This case began in the middle of the night when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department saw a pickup turn onto Road S from Road 13 and the deputy knew Burling, the driver, had a suspended license and an active warrant out of Lancaster County for possession of a controlled substance. The deputy also says in court documents he saw Burling driving on the shoulder of the road several times.

A traffic stop was initiated, according to court documents and Burling was arrested.

During a search of his person, the deputy found a holster in which were three broken glass pipes containing methamphetamine residue and a plastic tube containing methamphetamine residue as well.

Initially, he was charged with several felonies. As part of a plea agreement, the charges were amended to one count of attempted possession of a controlled substance, a Class 1 misdemeanor which carries a possible maximum sentence of one year in jail.

He was sentenced to eight months in jail with credit for 58 days already served.