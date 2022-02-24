York man sent to jail for meth possession

YORK -- Fredy Martinez, 29, of York earlier pleaded no contest in York County District Court where he was charged with possession of methamphetamine. This past week, he was sentenced to two months in jail.

The possession conviction is a Class 4 felony.

This case began when a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular duty and initiated a traffic stop in York. Martinez was the driver.

The affidavit filed with the court says it was determined Martinez had a suspended license.

On Martinez’s person, the trooper found three different forms of drug paraphernalia. When a search and inventory of the vehicle was conducted, troopers found a pipe with methamphetamine.

Initially, Martinez was also charged with driving under suspension, but that was dropped as part of a plea agreement.

He was facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.

Martinez was given credit for seven days already served.