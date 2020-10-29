York man sent to jail for assaults

YORK – This past week, in York County District Court, Ethan Thomsen, 32, of York, was sentenced to jail for assaults committed earlier this spring.

He was sentenced by Judge James Stecker.

According to court documents, Thomsen punched two people repeatedly in the head at a residence in York on April 9 and then put a person in a chokehold, preventing the person from breathing for a short period of time. The investigating officer from the York Police Department said in his report filed with the court that the person had “red marks on his neck consistent with the described injuries.”

The investigating officer said Thomsen was intoxicated at the time and “resisted being put into handcuffs by officers and had to be assisted to the floor, where he continued to try to pull away from officers and actively resist being placed into handcuffs.”

The officer said at the time of his arrest, Thomsen was taken to York General Hospital for medical clearance “due to his level of intoxication and then he was transported to the York County Corrections Center where he was turned over to jail staff.”