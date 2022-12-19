York man sent to jail after avoiding arrest

YORK – Robert Mattson, 46, of York, has been sentenced to jail in a case involving flight to avoid arrest.

He was sentenced this past week by Judge James Stecker in the York County District Court.

Mattson was charged after a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department saw Mattson’s out-of-county vehicle on Road 10 east of Walmart, traveling at a high rate of speed and with fictitious license plates. According to court documents, the deputy followed the vehicle and eventually saw it was on East 12th Street, in York, traveling at a very high rate of speed.

The deputy’s affidavit says he saw the vehicle nearly wreck as it was turned onto Road N where it entered the ditch and then go back on the road, still at a high rate of speed. The deputy says he clocked the vehicle at 106 mph in a 50 mph zone and began pursuit. Eventually, the vehicle stopped on East Nobes Road and Mattson was arrested.

It was noted in court documents that Mattson has “an extensive Nebraska criminal history dating back to 1996 and he is a Nebraska convicted felon. He has served time in the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services four separate times for several felony convictions.”

He was initially charged with a Class 4 felony which was amended to attempted operation of a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, a Class 1 misdemeanor, and willful reckless driving, a Class 3 misdemeanor. As part of a plea agreement, the charges were reduced to attempt of a Class 4 felony, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor, and willful reckless driving.

He was sentenced to 90 days in jail for the flight conviction and two years of probation for the conviction of willful reckless driving.