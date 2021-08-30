York man sent back to jail in case involving forgery

YORK – Tyler Finley, 28, of York, has sent back to jail after violating the terms of his post-release supervision in cases involving forgery, as well as vehicle theft, failure to appear and methamphetamine possession.

He was sentenced this past week in York County District Court.

Regarding the cases from which all this stems:

Finley was found guilty of stealing a car in Osceola, driving it to York, later being found by police and when contacted was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

The forgery situation was separate.

He was given 18 months in prison to be followed by 30 months of post-release supervision.

During this past week’s court proceedings, the prosecution said he had already served 304 days for one case and 279 days on another case, on post-release supervision.

“I would just like to able to do these days concurrently, so I can do work release and continue my reintegration with society,” Finley told Judge James Stecker.

“You are currently incarcerated. Your previous convictions include theft, forgery, possession of a controlled substance,” Judge Stecker told Finley. “The pre-sentence investigation you are a high risk to re-offend. You were arrested again and sentenced to two years, I’m revoking your post-release supervision. Eighty-three days remain of your post-release supervision. You will serve 153 days in the county jail, concurrent with anything else you are serving.”