York man says he’s not guilty of stealing from York College

YORK – Joseph A. Stoltenberg, 43, of York, has been charged with committing three felonies and being a habitual criminal in a case where he is accused of breaking into property at York College and stealing a large amount of copper.
The case began when an officer with the York Police Department responded to a possible break-in of a property owned by York College. The officer was advised by a college employee that he found approximately 750-1,000 pounds of copper (both new and used) to be missing.
Surveillance video showed an individual going to a shed, unlocking it and entering it, during late night hours on Sept. 2 when no one was supposed to be there. The video showed the man leaving and then returning shortly after midnight with a Dodge Durango. The man drove his vehicle inside the shed, closed the door and later drove away. The officer was able to identify the man as Joseph Stoltenberg from pervious contacts, according to court documents.
The officer was informed that Stoltenberg’s deceased brother had worked at York College and may have had keys to the building – it was uncertain if the keys had been returned after the brother’s death.
The officer questioned Stoltenberg, asking why he had been inside the building owned by York College and he “stated he would not answer the question as he had been told by lawyers in the past to not speak with law enforcement.”
At that point, the officer cited him for theft by unlawful taking under $5,000.
Later, according to court documents, the officer contacted a business in Grand Island and was informed that both Stoltenberg and his late brother had sold metal there for quite some time. It had been logged, in the business records, that Stoltenberg’s brother sold scrap metal there on Sept. 5 – but Stoltenberg’s brother had passed away on Feb. 2.
Later, Stoltenberg went to the police department where he spoke with a sergeant. According to court documents, Stoltenberg showed the officer a piece of paper he said he had gotten from his brother before his death, which he said was a purchase receipt for about 1,000 pounds of scrap copper he had collected and left at York College. He said his brother told him it was “his retirement fund.”
According to court documents, Stoltenberg said he had purchased his brother’s mobile home last February and his brother gave him a “bill of sale” for copper “he had saved while working at the college.” Stoltenberg said he paid his brother $1,000 for the copper and he felt he owned it. He said he felt “he was repossessing it, just as someone would a car.”
He also informed officers he sold the materials to a company in Utica, receiving just under $2,000, according to court documents. That sale was confirmed by the company.
When officers retrieved the college keys from Stoltenberg, the college staff member who reported the burglary and theft said none of the keys would have allowed entry to the shed. And he said Stoltenberg should not have even possessed the keys, nor should have his brother before his death.
Stoltenberg has been charged with burglary, a Class 2A felony; theft by unlawful taking with a value of more than $1,500 and less than $4,999, a Class 4 felony; possession of burglary tools, a Class 4 felony; second degree criminal trespassing, a Class 3 misdemeanor; and being a habitual criminal.
A jury trial has been set for April 26.