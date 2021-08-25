York man says he doesn’t know how meth got in/on needles

YORK – Russell L. Vassar, 50, of York, was sentenced this week for possession of methamphetamine.
Prior to sentencing, he told the court he didn’t know how methamphetamine got in or on hypodermic needles in his vehicle.
This case began, according to court documents, when a York police officer was on regular duty in the middle of the night when he saw a vehicle with no license plates or in-transits.
The officer says in the probable cause document that the driver was Vassar and the officer acknowledged he knew Vassar “from previous law enforcement contacts. Vassar is also known to use methamphetamine.”
The officer said he asked for consent to search the vehicle, with Vassar giving consent.
When the officer said he informed Vassar that he was going to also check him for weapons, “and Vassar then stated that he had two capped needles in his right rear pocket.”
The officer said Vassar also told him he had some needles in the center console.
Court documents indicate that officers found an unlocked lock box in the backseat under a subwoofer box. In that box, they located a digital scale with residue of suspected methamphetamine on the plate. The search also turned up nine hypodermic needles. All nine needles had suspected methamphetamine residue in them -- one of which was located in a bag with two bank cards with Vassar’s name. The digital scale and all needles field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
During this week’s sentencing proceedings, Vassar’s attorney, York County Public Defender David Michel told the court that his client has been clean “and I believe his substance abuse evaluation shows no recommendations being made (regarding treatment). He has serious medical conditions, which require attention. Given his precarious medical situation, probation would allow him the care he needs and the ability to address his issues concerning drug use. We are asking for probation.”
“I know I’ve had my run-ins,” Vassar told Judge James Stecker. “I’m not the same person. I wasn’t using that day.”
“Why did you have hypodermic needles with methamphetamine?” Judge Stecker asked him.
“They were my girlfriend’s, she’s diabetic,” Vassar answered. “I didn’t know they were in the vehicle.”
“When did the methamphetamine come from?” Judge Stecker asked.
Vassar said he didn’t know.
“The court finds it difficult to accept your statements in light of you pleading no contest to possession of methamphetamine,” Judge Stecker said, with Vassar responding that he “didn’t like the plea agreement.”
“I will give you a chance on probation,” Judge Stecker told him. “You will either be clean or not clean. If you are not clean, you will come back to the court to stand for re-sentencing. You will either tell the truth or not.”