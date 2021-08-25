York man says he doesn’t know how meth got in/on needles

YORK – Russell L. Vassar, 50, of York, was sentenced this week for possession of methamphetamine.

Prior to sentencing, he told the court he didn’t know how methamphetamine got in or on hypodermic needles in his vehicle.

This case began, according to court documents, when a York police officer was on regular duty in the middle of the night when he saw a vehicle with no license plates or in-transits.

The officer says in the probable cause document that the driver was Vassar and the officer acknowledged he knew Vassar “from previous law enforcement contacts. Vassar is also known to use methamphetamine.”

The officer said he asked for consent to search the vehicle, with Vassar giving consent.

When the officer said he informed Vassar that he was going to also check him for weapons, “and Vassar then stated that he had two capped needles in his right rear pocket.”

The officer said Vassar also told him he had some needles in the center console.