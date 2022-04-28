York man resentenced in case involving forgery and stand-off with police

YORK – Matthew S. Layman, 37, whose address has been York and most recently the Douglas County Jail, has been resentenced in a case related to counterfeit money and being involved in a police stand-off that took place in August, 2018.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed against Layman, this case began on Aug. 28, 2018 when the York Police Department received information about a man and a woman trying to pass counterfeit money at local businesses.

The court documents indicate that police went to a local hotel where the two were said to be staying and that the woman was taken into custody. Investigators say that Layman, however, was able to evade arrest at that time.

The next day, officers said they learned that Layman had contacted the hotel in an effort to retrieve items he had left behind. The police said the items had already been seized, which included syringes, items with methamphetamine residue, computers and counterfeit money.

Through their investigation, officers were given information that Layman was hiding in a camper on a property along East Avenue in York.

They said when they arrived, they discovered the camper was locked and that a window had been altered. When an officer attempted to go through the window, in an effort to extract Layman from the camper, the defendant yelled to police that “he had a gun and would shoot himself if they entered.”

The police officers backed away from the camper and called for assistance, which included more officers with the police department, the Nebraska State Patrol SWAT team and the York County Sheriff’s Department.

A stand-off began, with Layman in the camper and law enforcement surrounding the scene outside.

According to court documents, during this time, investigators received a report from dispatch that someone had called them from a cell phone reporting a bank robbery in downtown York. It was established that this was a false report and that no bank robbery was underway. The dispatchers had the phone number from which the false report was made.

Then, Layman (still inside the camper) called 911 and asked to talk to his co-defendant (who was in jail). Dispatchers told officers that Layman made that call from the same phone number as the earlier false robbery claim.

The stand-off continued for about a half-hour and then Layman exited the camper and was arrested without incident.

Investigators said they found the phone, counterfeit money, drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine residue in the camper as well.

Initially, he was sentenced to four years in prison with post-release supervision. However, the post-release supervision was revoked because of Layman’s non-compliance.

This week, he was re-sentenced in York County District Court to 300 days in jail and 12 years of post-release supervision.