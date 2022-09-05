York man pleads not guilty to weapons charges

YORK – George L. Martin, 50, of York, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

His arraignment was held and later the counts were reduced from two Class 1D felonies to a single count of attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, which is a Class 2 felony.

The York Police Department investigated this case after receiving an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers that Martin was in possession of a firearm and uses methamphetamine. The person making the tip said Martin was on probation and was a prohibited person.

The police found that he was prohibited due to a conviction for domestic assault.

A probation search was carried out at Martin’s apartment in the 200 Block of North Lincoln Avenue.

During that search, police officers found two .380 caliber handguns concealed in the bedroom. The officers’ affidavit says Martin allegedly admitted the guns were his.

A jury trial was scheduled for mid-November but a change of plea hearing is also scheduled for early September.