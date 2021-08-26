York man pleads not guilty to violating terms of sex offender registry

YORK – Lloyd Leach, 47, of York, appeared for arraignment this week in York County District Court in a case where he has been charged with a Class 2A felony. It is alleged he failed to properly report as a registered sex offender.

Court documents indicate Leach is required to register for 25 years.

In 2001, he was convicted of attempted first degree sexual assault in Thayer County.

It is alleged that Leach did not properly verify his information regarding residence, vehicle or phone number.

It is also noted in court documents that Leach has a further criminal history. In 2015, 2016 and 2017, in Oklahoma, he was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender. He also has had several arrests for possession of a controlled substance. He also has had a bench warrant for his arrest for failure to appear on one of his failure to register charges.

This week, he pleaded not guilty to the Class 2A felony.

A jury trial has been set for Dec. 14.