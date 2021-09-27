York man pleads not guilty to strangulation and assault

YORK –Johnny D. Rimpley, 36, of York, pleaded not guilty to several charges in a case involving strangulation and assault.

His arraignment was held Monday morning in York County District Court.

In early August, the York Police Department was dispatched to York General Hospital, on the report a woman had been assaulted and was in the emergency room.

The woman told the investigating officer she had been assaulted by Rimpley with the assault starting the night before and continuing into that next day.

The affidavit filed with the court indicates the woman said he also took her to a rural area and assaulted her in his vehicle.

The investigating officer says in the affidavit he saw a large bruise on her arm, which the woman said was a result of Rimpley allegedly punching her.

The officer also witnessed she had bruises and swelling on both right and left temples above her eyes, as well as bruises up and down both legs, “both front and back,” which the alleged victim said was a result of Rimpley kicking and hitting her.

