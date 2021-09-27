York man pleads not guilty to strangulation and assault

YORK –Johnny D. Rimpley, 36, of York, pleaded not guilty to several charges in a case involving strangulation and assault.
His arraignment was held Monday morning in York County District Court.
In early August, the York Police Department was dispatched to York General Hospital, on the report a woman had been assaulted and was in the emergency room.
The woman told the investigating officer she had been assaulted by Rimpley with the assault starting the night before and continuing into that next day.
The affidavit filed with the court indicates the woman said he also took her to a rural area and assaulted her in his vehicle.
The investigating officer says in the affidavit he saw a large bruise on her arm, which the woman said was a result of Rimpley allegedly punching her.
The officer also witnessed she had bruises and swelling on both right and left temples above her eyes, as well as bruises up and down both legs, “both front and back,” which the alleged victim said was a result of Rimpley kicking and hitting her.
According to court documents, she also had red marks on her neck which she said came from “Rimpley placing his hands on her neck and choking her, and she said he also put his foot on her neck, causing her to have difficulty breathing. She also reported he kicked her so hard in the lower back it hurt through her groin area.”
Later in the day, officers say (in court documents) Rimpley went to the police department, wanting to report that woman for assaulting him. He also told officers he “only pushed her two times.”
Rimpley was arrested at that point.
Each charge against Rimpley is a Class 3A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision, upon conviction.
A jury trial has been set for late January, 2022.
Also during the arraignment proceedings, his attorney, Kevin Schlender, asked that his bond be reduced.
“His bond right now is $50,000, 10%. He’s been in jail for two months now and we are asking that it be reduced to $25,000, 10%,” Schlender said.
“He is a safety risk to the victim,” said York County Attorney John Lyons. “He tried to contact the victim several times from jail. We asked that the bond remain the same.”
Judge James Stecker agreed with Lyons and Rimpley was returned to the jail.