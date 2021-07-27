York man pleads not guilty to sexual assault of child, abuse and enticement

YORK – Landon Meier, 19, of York, has pleaded not guilty to four felonies and four misdemeanors, with one charge being first degree sexual assault of a child, in York County District Court.

This case began, according to the affidavit filed with the court, when an investigator with the York County Sheriff’s Department and a police officer with the York Police Department began their investigation.

They had received information that indicated Meier allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old. A forensic interview was conducted at the Child Advocacy Center in York, court documents indicate.

During that interview, it was also indicated that he had allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old as well. That minor was also interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center.

The affidavit also says there was allegedly some sharing of photographic images via electronic communication devices.

No further information regarding the case can be published due to its nature and in an effort to protect the identity of the alleged victims.

This week, Judge James Stecker informed Meier he is charged with the following:

• Count 1: First degree sexual assault of a child, a Class 2 felony;