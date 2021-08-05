 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
York man pleads not guilty to possession of meth
0 comments

York man pleads not guilty to possession of meth

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Courthouse Stock 2

YORK – Fredy Martinez, 29, of York pleaded not guilty this past week in York County District Court where he is charged with possession of methamphetamine and driving under suspension.

The possession charge is a Class 4 felony.

This case began when a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular duty and initiated a traffic stop in York. Martinez was the driver.

The affidavit filed with the court says it was determined Martinez had a suspended license.

On Martinez’s person, the trooper allegedly found a marijuana pipe. When a search and inventory of the vehicle was conducted, troopers allege they found a pipe with methamphetamine.

A jury trial has been scheduled for November.

York man pleads not guilty to possession of meth

YORK – Fredy Martinez, 29, of York pleaded not guilty this past week in York County District Court where he is charged with possession of methamphetamine and driving under suspension.

The possession charge is a Class 4 felony.

This case began when a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular duty and initiated a traffic stop in York. Martinez was the driver.

The affidavit filed with the court says it was determined Martinez had a suspended license.

On Martinez’s person, the trooper allegedly found a marijuana pie. When a search and inventory of the vehicle was conducted, troopers allege they found a pipe with methamphetamine.

A jury trial has been scheduled for November.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Coast Guard offloads $1.4 billion in drugs in Fla.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News