York man pleads not guilty to possession of meth

YORK – Fredy Martinez, 29, of York pleaded not guilty this past week in York County District Court where he is charged with possession of methamphetamine and driving under suspension.

The possession charge is a Class 4 felony.

This case began when a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular duty and initiated a traffic stop in York. Martinez was the driver.

The affidavit filed with the court says it was determined Martinez had a suspended license.

On Martinez’s person, the trooper allegedly found a marijuana pipe. When a search and inventory of the vehicle was conducted, troopers allege they found a pipe with methamphetamine.

A jury trial has been scheduled for November.

