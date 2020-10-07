 Skip to main content
York man pleads not guilty to possession of meth
York man pleads not guilty to possession of meth

YORK – Christopher Petersen, 55, of York, has pleaded not guilty in a case where he is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

His arraignment was held this past week in York County District Court, before Judge James Stecker.

Court documents indicate that he was allegedly found in the possession of methamphetamine, by an officer with the York Police Department, in the area of the 300 Block of North East Avenue in York.

It is also alleged that this case began back on Feb. 22.

Now that Petersen has entered his plea, a jury trial has been scheduled for late January, 2021.

He is being represented by attorney, Chad Wythers.

If convicted, Petersen could be facing a possible maximum possible sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision, as the charge is a Class 4 felony.

