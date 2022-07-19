York man pleads not guilty to illegal firearm charge

YORK – Eddie Hernandez, 43, of York, has pleaded not guilty to one count alleging possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

His arraignment was held this past week in York County District Court.

The case began when Hernandez was stopped by a York Police officer for a traffic violation on North Grant Avenue.

During the stop, a criminal history check was run on Hernandez, during which the officer learned Hernandez is a convicted felony out of California for felony assault, taking a vehicle without consent, possession of a weapon at school, possession of a controlled substance, manufacturing a controlled substance and selling a dangerous weapon.

The officer says in the affidavit filed with the court he could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. He also says Hernandez produced two burned marijuana roaches from the ashtray and his passenger told him she a conceal carry permit and an unloaded gun was under the center of the seat.

During a search of Hernandez’s person, the office found two knives.

During a search of the vehicle, opfficers found a Teal Wather P22 with two loaded magazines, two knives, a lunchbox containing a bag with a blue grinder, rolling papers, 11 marijujana smoking tubes, two roaches and one .223 caliber round on the back seat.

Because Hernandez is a convicted felon, he is not allowed to possess firearms.

He is now facing a Class 1D felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 3-50 years in prison, if convicted.

A jury trial has been set in the matter for the end of October.