York man pleads not guilty to high-level drug felonies

YORK – Michael Fortner, 46, of York, whose original address was Yucaipa, Calif., has pleaded not guilty to delivery of an exceptionally hazardous drug, a Class 2 felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

His arraignment was held this past week in York County District Court.

Fortner was arrested when an officer with the York Police Department received information that Fortner, along with his companion Irene Lira, (both of whom had active warrants in York County) were in a vehicle in the area of Nobes Road and Lincoln Avenue.

The officer found the vehicle in a parking lot and the driver identified himself as Fortner. During a search of his person, the officer fond an ounce of marijuana and a baggie with methamphetamine in it.

According to court documents, Lira was in the back seat and she presented an identification card bearing a different name. However, the officer was familiar with her and knew the other name was a lie. It is also alleged the officer caught her trying to hide drugs on her person.

They were arrested.

During a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly found 10 cell phones, a methamphetamine bong made out of a child’s juice cup, multiple torches, two vape pens, a meth pipe, a bottle with Cyclobenzaprine hydrochloride, a digital scale, four grams of methamphetamine, two ounces of marijuana, two loaded syringes, party bucket with miscellaneous drugs and paraphernalia, a marijuana pipe, a large quantity of sale baggies identical to one that held four grams of methamphetamine, a plastic tube with white powder that field-tested positive for methamphetamine and a black bag containing a meth kit.

It was also noted that Fortner’s warrant had been active for nine months and he has a history of fleeing charges and returning to California.

Now that Fortner has pleaded not guilty, a jury trial has been set for Oct. 25.