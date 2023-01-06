York man pleads not guilty to having meth while on probation

YORK – Jacob Johnson, 31, of York, has entered a plea of not guilty in a case where he is accused of possessing methamphetamine while on probation for a conviction of the same type of offense.

He entered his plea in York County District Court this week, before Judge James Stecker.

According to court documents, an officer from the York Police Department received a request from District 5 probation to assist with a probation search of Johnson’s residence in York, as probation officers reported Johnson had tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and MDMA.

The court affidavit says others were in the residence with Johnson when they arrived, with the officer having knowledge of the others’ identities due to prior contacts.

The officer says Johnson told him someone else had left a “rig” in the apartment the night before. A “rig” is slang for a syringe used to inject methamphetamine. The officer alleges Johnson told him he had used narcotics the night before as well.

During a search of the residence, the officer said they found a bag with narcotics sale baggies that contained methamphetamine. They also allegedly found a container with a large number of used syringes with methamphetamine residue.

The officer says Johnson resisted arrest to a certain degree, but no charges regarding that allegation have been filed.

Johnson has pleaded not guilty to a Class 4 felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision, upon conviction.

A jury trial has been set for late March.