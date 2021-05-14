York man pleads not guilty to fleeing from deputies

YORK – This week, in York County District Court, Chad Hoffman, 40, of York, appeared before Judge James Stecker in a case involving operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving during revocation/impoundment and willful reckless driving.

Hoffman is accused of fleeing from York County Sheriff’s deputies as they were initiating a traffic stop on Highway 34, in the vicinity of Road Q, according to court documents.

He has been charged with one Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision. The other two charges are misdemeanors.

Hoffman pleaded not guilty to the three charges.

A jury trial was set for Aug. 24.

In setting bond this week, Hoffman’s attorney, York County Public Defender David Michel asked the court for a $25,000, 10 percent bond.

“He was on probation in District 3 while he committed this crime,” York County Attorney John Lyons said. “This demonstrated conscious disregard for the authority of law, law enforcement officers and the court. And this was a dangerous crime, as it put law enforcement officers and the community in danger. And it was committed while his driver’s license was revoked.”