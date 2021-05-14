York man pleads not guilty to fleeing from deputies

YORK – This week, in York County District Court, Chad Hoffman, 40, of York, appeared before Judge James Stecker in a case involving operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving during revocation/impoundment and willful reckless driving.
Hoffman is accused of fleeing from York County Sheriff’s deputies as they were initiating a traffic stop on Highway 34, in the vicinity of Road Q, according to court documents.
He has been charged with one Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision. The other two charges are misdemeanors.
Hoffman pleaded not guilty to the three charges.
A jury trial was set for Aug. 24.
In setting bond this week, Hoffman’s attorney, York County Public Defender David Michel asked the court for a $25,000, 10 percent bond.
“He was on probation in District 3 while he committed this crime,” York County Attorney John Lyons said. “This demonstrated conscious disregard for the authority of law, law enforcement officers and the court. And this was a dangerous crime, as it put law enforcement officers and the community in danger. And it was committed while his driver’s license was revoked.”
It was also noted that Hoffman is currently in custody, serving a sanction on an alleged probation violation.