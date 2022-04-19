 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

York man pleads not guilty to first degree sexual assault of minor

  • 0
Courthouse Stock 3 yorknewstimesstock

YORK – Curtis J. Mulinix, 21, of York, has pleaded not guilty to first degree sexual assault of a minor, which is a Class 2 felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 1-50 years in prison upon conviction.

His arraignment was held this past week in York County District Court, before Judge James Stecker.

Court documents indicate this case is a result of an investigation that began when the York Police Department received a child abuse neglect intake from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Court documents indicate that Mulinix engaged in sexual contact with a 15-year-old minor while allegedly knowing the individual was 15 years old.

No other details about the case can be published due to its sensitive nature.

A jury trial has been scheduled for late July.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

US judge overturns mandatory mask mandate on planes, trains

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News