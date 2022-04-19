York man pleads not guilty to first degree sexual assault of minor

YORK – Curtis J. Mulinix, 21, of York, has pleaded not guilty to first degree sexual assault of a minor, which is a Class 2 felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 1-50 years in prison upon conviction.

His arraignment was held this past week in York County District Court, before Judge James Stecker.

Court documents indicate this case is a result of an investigation that began when the York Police Department received a child abuse neglect intake from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Court documents indicate that Mulinix engaged in sexual contact with a 15-year-old minor while allegedly knowing the individual was 15 years old.

No other details about the case can be published due to its sensitive nature.

A jury trial has been scheduled for late July.