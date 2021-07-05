York man pleads not guilty to delivery of methamphetamine

YORK – Jacob Johnson, 30, of York, has been charged with three felonies in a case where he is accused of being a dealer of methamphetamine.

His arraignment was held this past week in York County District Court and he pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Last March, while Johnson was on probation, his probation officer contacted the York County Sheriff’s Department, asking that he be accompanied by a deputy in order to conduct a probation search at Johnson’s residence.

According to court documents, the probation officer said he hadn’t been able to contact Johnson and there were also two active warrants for Johnson’s arrest.

A deputy accompanied the probation officer to Johnson’s home. The affidavit says the two could clearly see Johnson standing in front of a window at the residence when they arrived.

When they knocked at the door, they said other occupants acted as if they didn’t know if Johnson was there. Eventually, the deputy called out to Johnson, letting him know they were aware of his presence.