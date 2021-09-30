York man pleads not guilty to cocaine possession

YORK – Daniel Davis Jr., 30, of York, has pleaded not guilty to charges of cocaine possession and driving under revocation.

His arraignment was held this past week in York County District Court with Judge James Stecker presiding.

This case against Davis began when a traffic stop was initiated in York, on North Lincoln Avenue, as the deputy alleges Davis was speeding.

During the traffic stop, according to court documents, the deputy found that Davis’ driver’s license had been revoked due to DUI in Lancaster County. It was also discovered he had a revoked license status in Colorado.

During an inventory search of the vehicle, deputies allegedly found a red plastic piece of a pen which was converted into a “tooter,” which is typically used as a form of drug paraphernalia. He said the tooter had a white powdery substance on it, which later tested positive as cocaine. It is also alleged a baggie containing cocaine was found in his wallet.

Davis earlier had waived his preliminary hearing in York County Court.

After his not guilty plea was entered, Judge Stecker set a trial date for late January, 2022.

Davis remains out of custody, as he has posted bond.

The possession charge is a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision, upon conviction. The driving under revocation charge is a Class 2 misdemeanor.