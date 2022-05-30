York man pleads not guilty to child abuse and assault

YORK – Anthony Wireman, 33, of York, has pleaded not guilty to four counts of committing child abuse, all Class 3A felonies; attempt of a Class 3 felony, a Class 4 felony; domestic assault causing bodily injury, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

His arraignment was held this week in York County District Court, before Judge James Stecker.

According to the affidavit in support of his arrest, the York Police Department and the Department of Health and Human Services investigated a report of possible child abuse. During that investigation, a woman claimed that Wireman strangled her and pushed her up against a wall after she requested he give her a ride for a court-mandated drug test.

The investigating officer says four young children were present during the assault.

Court documents indicate Wireman said he acted in self-defense and did not strangle her.

Upon his not guilty pleas, a jury trial has been scheduled for late October.

If convicted, he could be facing up to three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision for the Class 3A felonies. The Class 4 felony carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison and the misdemeanor carries a possible maximum sentence of one year in jail.