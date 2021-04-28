York man pleads not guilty to charges related to minors and marijuana

YORK – This week, Steven Zucco, 35, of York, pleaded not guilty to six felonies and three misdemeanors in a case where he is accused of providing marijuana products to minors.

Zucco appeared in York County District Court with his attorney, York County Public Defender David Michel, before Judge James Stecker.

He has been charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, both Class 2A felonies; three counts of committing child abuse intentionally, all Class 3A felonies; terroristic threats, a Class 4 felony; and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, all Class 1 misdemeanors.

The probable cause affidavit filed with the court by the investigating officer from the York Police Department indicates the case began when the police were contacted by a woman who said she had to take her minor daughter to the hospital after she was in Zucco’s home.

The woman reported that while at the hospital, it was discovered THC was in the girl’s system. She said her daughter told her it was from THC wax provided to her by Zucco.