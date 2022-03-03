York man pleads not guilty to burglary, illegal weapon and drug charges

YORK – Matthew Jinright, 47, of York, has pleaded not guilty to burglary, possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony and possession of a controlled substance in a case that began as a report of stolen lingerie and adult items.

The case began on Jan. 30, when a woman contacted the York County Sheriff’s Department, reporting that while she had been incarcerated at the Seward County Jail, she believed Jinright had broken into her residence and stole $200 worth of items, including lingerie, adult items, stuffed animals, coloring books and cell phones.

She later reported he returned some of her property but not the lingerie or the adult items. The woman described Jinright’s white pickup truck, which a deputy saw in Waco. Upon a records search, he found the license plates were supposed to have been attached to a blue pickup, not the white one. The deputy also saw Jinright allegedly commit a driving violation, so a traffic stop was initiated.

During the stop, the deputy saw some of the reported stolen items in the vehicle and a search of his person was conducted, due to the report that he may have been in possession of a stolen firearm. During that pat search, the deputy (according to court documents) said he found a vial containing meth in Jinright’s shoe and he was arrested.

A canine unit arrived and the dog alerted to the presence of narcotics. During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a broken portion of a glass pipe containing methamphetamine and a saber with a blade measuring 21 inches long.

During a search of Jinright’s residence, deputies found five packages of lingerie, two pairs of leggings, a variety of different types of women’s underwear and stolen adult items.

He has been charged with three felonies, one being a Class 2A, another being a Class 3 and the third being a Class 4.

Upon his not guilty pleas during arraignment proceedings this past week, Jinright’s jury trial was set for late June.