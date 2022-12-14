York man pleads not guilty to attempted murder

YORK – A York man who attacked another man in York, nearly killing him in mid-September, has formally been charged with three felonies and this week, he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

His arraignment was held in York County District Court.

Sergio Antonio Mier Torres, 48, who was formerly of Omaha but working in York, has been charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder, which is an Attempt of a Class 1 felony, a Class 2 felony; first degree assault, a Class 2 felony; and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class 2 felony.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 14, officers with the York Police Department, as well as other law enforcement officers from the York County Sheriff’s Department and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to a disturbance in the York Industrial Park. It was reported that a man was believed to be under the influence of an unknown substance and causing a disturbance, according to court documents. The reporting party said others on the scene were restraining the man as he had attacked someone with a knife.

“When officers arrived on the scene,” the probation cause document says, “the male suspect (identified as Torres) was apprehended. Officers located another man who had stab wounds to the neck, bicep and back. He was transported by ambulance to York General Hospital.

“During the course of the on-scene investigation, officers located trails of blood throughout the garage and living areas and a knife with apparent blood on the blade was located on a topper to a pickup truck in the garage. In the course of speaking to witnesses on scene, witnesses reported Mier Torres attacked (the other man) with a knife.”

The victim said Mier Torres had come up from behind him, reached around his upper torso and used a knife to cut his throat. The victim was unsure about the order of the other wounds to his bicep and back. The victim was able to get into another room on the property and lock it while he waited for help to arrive. The statements made by the victim collaborated with statements made by witnesses, court documents say.

Upon Mier Torres’ not guilty plea, a jury trial was set for March 7.

If convicted, he could be facing a possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison, per count as they are each a Class 2 felony.